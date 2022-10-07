Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $11.03 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 1.0% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.79.

Shares of COP opened at $119.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.86 and a 200-day moving average of $101.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

