Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,921,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,802,000 after purchasing an additional 253,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,276,000 after purchasing an additional 361,722 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,999,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,144,000 after acquiring an additional 237,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,195,000 after acquiring an additional 451,462 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,757,000 after acquiring an additional 218,492 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.41.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of ADC stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $80.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day moving average of $71.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 4.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.68%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

