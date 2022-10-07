Everence Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,642 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Insider Activity

Cigna Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,580 shares of company stock worth $4,792,771. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CI stock opened at $289.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $296.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.53.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

