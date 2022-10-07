Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys 810 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.6% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.77.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $296.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.52. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.69 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $286.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

