Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,570 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $2,612,150,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Netflix by 526,574.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,790 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.51.

Netflix Stock Down 1.9 %

Netflix stock opened at $235.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

