Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,270 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,769,000 after buying an additional 351,679 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,429,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,027,000 after buying an additional 81,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,786,000 after buying an additional 139,779 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $354,824,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,922,000 after buying an additional 251,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 2.4 %

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,603. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.32. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $133.40.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

