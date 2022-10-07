EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Trading Down 7.3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) dropped 7.3% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as 9.97 and last traded at 9.97. Approximately 2,059 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 234,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.75.

Specifically, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total value of 29,164.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,407,335 shares in the company, valued at 15,719,931.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,318 shares of company stock worth $70,572 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVCM. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on EverCommerce to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EverCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 18.25.

EverCommerce Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of 11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of 11.15.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.06 by -0.12. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of 157.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 152.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 603.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 55.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after buying an additional 551,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 320.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 181,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at $2,153,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 11.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after buying an additional 140,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Further Reading

