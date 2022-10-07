EvenCoin (EVN) Market Cap Hits $12,543.13

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. EvenCoin has a market cap of $12,543.13 and $66,303.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

MXC (MXC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.99 or 0.00275152 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000093 BTC.

QUINADS (QUIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitether (BTR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meridian Network (LOCK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin is a token. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EvenCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EvenCoin (EVN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. EvenCoin has a current supply of 31,247,851.344495 with 31,247,621.497664 in circulation. The last known price of EvenCoin is 0.0004334 USD and is up 5.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $68,833.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.evencoin.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.