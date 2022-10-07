ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL) Trading Down 0.6%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.56 and last traded at $25.56. Approximately 25 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.51.

