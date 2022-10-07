ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Rating) fell 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.18. 3,933 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 216,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Rating) by 210.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,363 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 6.26% of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

