Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, October 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 31.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Esports Entertainment Group Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of GMBLP opened at $3.01 on Friday. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

