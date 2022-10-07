Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $75.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties traded as low as $60.70 and last traded at $61.26, with a volume of 2697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.31.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.90%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Further Reading

