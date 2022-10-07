Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Trading 1.8% Higher

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.03 and last traded at $35.96. 25,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,222,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $115.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average is $35.98.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $36.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

