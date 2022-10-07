EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,198 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.31. The stock had a trading volume of 28,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,437. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.58. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.67 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.50.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

