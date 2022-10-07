Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 676.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 74.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 21,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 82,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 41.6% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPD shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of EPD opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.