Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Trading Down 2.4%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.43. 20,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 21,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Engie Brasil Energia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.29.

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

