Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Enfusion to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Enfusion Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Enfusion stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75. Enfusion has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21.

Institutional Trading of Enfusion

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 million. Enfusion had a negative net margin of 228.22% and a negative return on equity of 345.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enfusion will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENFN. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Enfusion by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enfusion

(Get Rating)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.