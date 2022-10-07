Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Upgraded at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EERGF. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Energean from GBX 1,540 ($18.61) to GBX 1,750 ($21.15) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Energean from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 2,150 ($25.98) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Energean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Energean Stock Performance

Energean stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. Energean has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91.

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

