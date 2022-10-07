Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $602.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EDVMF. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EDVMF opened at $18.24 on Friday. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $28.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 3.44%.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

