Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.11.

Several research firms have commented on DAVA. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Endava by 1.6% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Endava by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Endava by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Endava by 17.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAVA opened at $78.23 on Friday. Endava has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.40.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

