Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Encompass Health by 83.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 106.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Encompass Health Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.89.

NYSE EHC opened at $49.05 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $74.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.35%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

