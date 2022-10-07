Emma Scotney Acquires 230,000 Shares of Minerals 260 Limited (ASX:MI6) Stock

Minerals 260 Limited (ASX:MI6 – Get Rating) insider Emma Scotney purchased 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$81,650.00 ($57,097.90).
Minerals 260 Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. The company intends to hold a 100% interest in the Moora gold-nickel-copper-PGE project; an option to earn a 51% interest in the Koojan gold-nickel-copper-PGE project; and interest in the Dingo Rocks project and tenement applications at Yalwest.
