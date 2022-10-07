eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eMagin (NYSE:EMAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

eMagin Stock Performance

EMAN stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. eMagin has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80.

eMagin (NYSE:EMAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eMagin will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

Further Reading

