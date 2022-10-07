Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) Trading Down 24.1%

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 24.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.87 and last traded at $23.87. 4,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 3,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.

Elisa Oyj Trading Down 24.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30.

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

