Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.0% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 631,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,397,000 after purchasing an additional 168,123 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total transaction of $5,760,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,966,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,595,892,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 210,656 shares of company stock valued at $70,321,787. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY traded down $4.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $328.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $341.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.82.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

