Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 3,767 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Electronic Systems Technology Trading Up 5.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51.

About Electronic Systems Technology

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc, doing business as ESTeem Wireless Modems, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets industrial wireless products and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's ESTeem industrial wireless products provide communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cables.

