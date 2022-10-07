Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.64.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.82, for a total transaction of $261,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.82, for a total transaction of $261,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 11,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.73, for a total value of $1,563,898.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,459.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,619 shares of company stock worth $10,724,656. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,237 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 591.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.2% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 198,481 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EA opened at $123.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $146.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.88.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

