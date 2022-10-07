Egretia (EGT) Price Up 16.2% Over Last Week

Egretia (EGT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. Egretia has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $28,148.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Egretia has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Egretia Profile

Egretia’s genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io. The Reddit community for Egretia is https://reddit.com/r/egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io.

Buying and Selling Egretia

