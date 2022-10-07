eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.00 million-$103.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.19 million. eGain also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.01-$0.01 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on EGAN shares. TheStreet cut eGain from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.
eGain Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $7.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. eGain has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $13.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On eGain
eGain Company Profile
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eGain (EGAN)
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.