eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.00 million-$103.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.19 million. eGain also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.01-$0.01 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on EGAN shares. TheStreet cut eGain from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

eGain Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $7.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. eGain has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eGain

eGain Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 56,327 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 84,100 shares during the period. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

Read More

