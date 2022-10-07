Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ EDUC opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter.
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
