Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $64.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Edison International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $58.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.81. Edison International has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Edison International by 0.5% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Edison International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Edison International by 1.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Stories

