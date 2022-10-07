Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Down 8.6%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.13. Approximately 4,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 541,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.
Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWTX. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,427,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 771,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 411,704 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 695,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 339,209 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,815,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,410,000 after purchasing an additional 293,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 451,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter.
Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.
See Also
