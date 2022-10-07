Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Down 8.6%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTXGet Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.13. Approximately 4,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 541,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92.

In related news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 4,730 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $46,164.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, Director Peter A. Thompson acquired 484,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,981,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,293,744.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 4,730 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $46,164.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWTX. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,427,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 771,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 411,704 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 695,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 339,209 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,815,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,410,000 after purchasing an additional 293,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 451,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

