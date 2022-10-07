Edgecoin (EDGT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.80 Million

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Edgecoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005147 BTC on exchanges. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $212.37 million and $1.80 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010859 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009347 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Edgecoin Token Profile

Edgecoin was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,136,567 tokens. The official website for Edgecoin is edgecoinpay.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edgecoinpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin (EDGT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Stellar platform. Edgecoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Edgecoin is 1.00114604 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,781,696.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edgecoinpay.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

