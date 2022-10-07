Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,338 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 62.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,516. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.37.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.35.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

