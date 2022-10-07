Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Ecolab by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $148.67 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.35.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.