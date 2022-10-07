Ecio Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $38,646.09 (ECIO)

Ecio (ECIO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. Ecio has a market capitalization of $38,646.09 and $58,599.00 worth of Ecio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ecio token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ecio has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ecio alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003281 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00145569 BTC.

Ecio Profile

Ecio was first traded on December 18th, 2021. Ecio’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 471,483,747 tokens. Ecio’s official website is ecio.space. Ecio’s official Twitter account is @eciospace. Ecio’s official message board is medium.com/@ecioofficial.

Ecio Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ecio (ECIO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ecio has a current supply of 7,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ecio is 0.00008156 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $32.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ecio.space/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ecio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ecio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ecio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ecio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ecio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.