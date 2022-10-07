Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,564,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,671 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,527,000 after acquiring an additional 900,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock traded down $5.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.83. 1,883,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,461. The company has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.11 and its 200 day moving average is $140.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.15.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

