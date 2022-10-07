easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 560 ($6.77) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on easyJet from GBX 855 ($10.33) to GBX 805 ($9.73) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut easyJet from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on easyJet from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on easyJet from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 490 ($5.92) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $653.75.

easyJet Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $3.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. easyJet has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

