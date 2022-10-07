Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,983 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 2.9% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Starbucks by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 161,090 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.68. The company had a trading volume of 294,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,271,778. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.87 and a 200 day moving average of $81.53. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.44.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

