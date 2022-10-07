Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Has $653,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $1,873,879,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 410.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $816,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,823 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 72.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after buying an additional 5,438,958 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 167.6% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $563,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal Stock Down 4.5 %

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL traded down $4.22 on Friday, hitting $90.20. 317,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,950,653. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $273.51. The company has a market cap of $104.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

