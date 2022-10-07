Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.53 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 4.0% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,516 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $23,504,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock traded down $3.23 on Friday, hitting $196.75. 70,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,079,028. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.21. The stock has a market cap of $122.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.26.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.