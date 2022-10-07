Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 2.1% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 579,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,018,000 after buying an additional 411,622 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 29,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,484,000 after buying an additional 73,449 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 635,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,400,000 after buying an additional 26,455 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 2.0 %

C stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.21. 482,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,010,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $73.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

