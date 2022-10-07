Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Buys 782 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Diageo comprises approximately 3.2% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Diageo by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 135.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 432.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $167.68. 10,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,354. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $163.50 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DEO. Barclays increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BNP Paribas cut Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

