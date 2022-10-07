Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.39. 960,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,719. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.93. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

EMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

