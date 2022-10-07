East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Trading Down 0.5%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.53. 97,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 164,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

East Japan Railway Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67.

East Japan Railway Company Profile

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, casualty insurance, and dry cleaning and other agency services.

