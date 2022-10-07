eaglecoin (ELC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14,428.00

eaglecoin (ELC) traded down 98.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One eaglecoin token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eaglecoin has a market cap of $8,701.24 and $14,428.00 worth of eaglecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, eaglecoin has traded down 99.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00020338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00267968 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001325 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002959 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003482 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000188 BTC.

eaglecoin (ELC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2021. eaglecoin’s total supply is 29,000,000 tokens. eaglecoin’s official website is eaglecoin.info. eaglecoin’s official message board is twitter.com/eaglecoin9. eaglecoin’s official Twitter account is @eaglecoin9 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “eaglecoin (ELC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron20 platform. eaglecoin has a current supply of 29,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of eaglecoin is 0.00030005 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://eaglecoin.info.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eaglecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eaglecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eaglecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

