Eads & Heald Wealth Management Trims Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $851,821 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

NYSE:DHI traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.72. The company had a trading volume of 531,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,232. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

