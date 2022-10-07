Eads & Heald Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,702 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after buying an additional 1,410,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,369,000 after buying an additional 1,014,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.61. The company had a trading volume of 220,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,425,220. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Compass Point cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.37.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.