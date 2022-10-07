Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 315 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,835,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Avery Dennison by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 344,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AVY shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.57.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Stock Down 2.9 %

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison stock traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

