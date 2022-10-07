Eads & Heald Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 1.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.23. The company had a trading volume of 55,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,766. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $81.87 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.26.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $102,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,188.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $102,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,188.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,997,865.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,161 shares of company stock valued at $6,872,971. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.43.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

